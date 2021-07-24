Additional menu

3,991 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday morning

The 3,991 new COVID-19 cases announced this morning include four imported cases and 3,987 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (2,070), Long An (604), Bình Dương (523), Tiền Giang (220), Tây Ninh (132), Đồng Nai (122), Khánh Hòa (104), Bến Tre (52), Đà Nẵng (36), Đồng Tháp (29), Vĩnh Long (25), Vĩnh Phúc (18), Kiên Giang (14), Phú Yên (12), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (8 ), Hậu Giang (6), Hà Nội (5), Hưng Yên (4), and Đắk Lắk (3); 2,073 of the local cases were found in the community. This morning Long An Province also registered to the national monitoring system an additional 1,288 cases found between July 14 and 22.

