3,698 new cases and 4,511 recoveries announced on Wednesday evening

3,698 new cases and 4,511 recoveries were announced on Wednesday evening.
The new cases include 3,697 domestic cases recorded in Ho Chi Minh City (2334), Binh Duong (631), Dong Thap (153), Dong Nai (137), Can Tho (66), Khanh Hoa (61), Tra Vinh (54), Ben Tre (52), Da Nang (50), Phu Yen (34), Binh Thuan (32), Ninh Thuan (25), Vinh Phuc (12), Quang Nam (11), Hau Giang (6), Hanoi (5), Hai Duong ( 5), Thai Nguyen (5), Gia Lai (4), Ninh Binh (4), Ha Giang (3), Binh Phuoc (3), Thua Thien Hue (2), Ha Tinh (2), Ca Mau (2 ), Dak Nong (1), Quang Ngai (1), Quang Tri (1), Thanh Hoa (1).
Of these, 781 cases were detected in the community.
