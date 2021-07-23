3,409 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday evening

The 3,409 new cases include 12 imported cases and 3,397 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,611), Bình Dương (571), Long An (379), Đồng Nai (184), Tây Ninh (176), Đồng Tháp (98), Tiền Giang (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (58), Hà Nội (56), Khánh Hòa (51), Quảng Ngãi (26), Bình Thuận (24), Cần Thơ (24), Ninh Thuận (18), Phú Yên (15), Đắk Nông (8 ), Trà Vinh (6), Bình Định (6), Bình Phước (4), Hậu Giang (4), Bắc Ninh (4), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Cà Mau (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), An Giang (2), Bắc Giang (2), Hòa Bình (1), Quảng Nam (1), Kon Tum (1); 1.083 of the local cases were found in communities.
