2,301 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw 2,301 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 34,500, said the Ministry of Health.
Five of them were imported cases and were quarantined in Tây Ninh and Thanh Hóa provinces.
The remaining 2,296 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 1,797 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 186 and Long An with 130.
Other localities that reported new cases included Đồng Tháp (31), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (27), Phú Yên (26), Vĩnh Long (23), Đồng Nai (12), Bến Tre (11), Hà Nội (8), Hưng Yên (8), Tây Ninh (5), Cần Thơ (5), An Giang (4) and Đà Nẵng (4).
Trà Vinh and Kiên Giang both recorded three cases, while Quảng Ngãi and Bình Thuận each had two.
Nam Định, Nghệ An, Lào Cai, Bình Phước and Thanh Hóa each recorded one new case.
As many as 222 patients given the all-clear on Tuesday, meaning 9,553 people have recovered from the disease so far.
More than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.
Eleven out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days. — VNS
