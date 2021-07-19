2,180 new Covid-19 cases reported as infection continues spiralling up

The Saigon Times

A medical worker takes samples from a man for Covid-19 tests. Vietnam reported 2,180 new Covid-19 cases on Monday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 2,180 new Covid-19 cases, including 2,161 domestic infections and 19 imported cases, this evening, July 19, as the pandemic continued spiralling up in southern localities.

The domestic infections were detected in 23 cities and provinces, including 1,539 in HCMC, 288 in Binh Duong, 80 in Dong Nai, 47 in Dong Thap, 37 in Long An, and 34 in Khanh Hoa.

Hanoi also saw a spike in new infections, with 32 cases reported this evening and 44 cases for today, which is the highest daily caseload for the capital city in this fourth wave.

In addition, 19 cases were recorded in Binh Thuan, 16 in Phu Yen, 15 in Can Tho, 11 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, nine in Quang Nam, eight in Kien Giang, six in Binh Phuoc, four each in Hung Yen and Ninh Thuan, three each in Quang Ngai and Tra Vinh, two in Binh Dinh and one each in Dak Nong, Haiphong, Ninh Binh and Bac Ninh.

The northern province of Ninh Binh reported the first Covid-19 case after 57 days.

Among the 19 imported Covid-19 patients, 12 were reported in Tay Ninh, five in Thanh Hoa, one in Hai Duong and one in Kien Giang.

The country recorded a total of 4,175 Covid-19 infections in 32 cities and provinces today, taking the country’s tally to 58,025. With 3,074 cases, HCMC saw the second highest number of new infections in a single day since the pandemic broke out.

More than 54,300 domestic infections have been detected in 58 cities and provinces in the fourth Covid-19 wave, which began in late April.

Up to now, 11,047 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered, including 380 people discharged from the hospital today.

Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 death toll has risen to 324 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 80 more Covid-19 deaths in HCMC, Dong Thap, Long An, Bac Ninh, Vinh Long and Tra Vinh.

In HCMC, which is the country's Covid-19 epicenter, more than 20 hotels are offering free accommodation and meals to medical workers joining the fight against Covid-19, announced the city's Department of Tourism.

Moreover, hundreds of hotels that are currently serving as quarantine facilities have also joined hands in the fight by providing free stay or discounts of 30-70% for quarantined people with financial hardships.

According to the department, several hotels have prepared thousands of meals for disadvantaged people in areas under lockdown and frontline forces.

Meanwhile, travel companies in the city have deployed hundreds of vehicles to help transport medical workers, Covid-19 vaccines, Covid-19 patients and suspected cases to quarantine facilities.

The HCMC Department of Tourism is collaborating with local firms to provide necessities and medical supplies for hospitals, medical stations and the needy in quarantine centers.

Additionally, many travel companies are providing support for volunteers that collect samples from local residents for Covid-19 testing and join the vaccination campaign.

HCMC has reported 34,465 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the latest outbreak.

2,180 new Covid-19 cases reported as infection continues spiralling up have 692 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.