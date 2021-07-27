2030 Business Club gives 26 tons of veggies to disadvantaged workers

By Phu Duc

The 2030 Business Club delivers 26 tons of vegetables and fruits to workers in areas under lockdown in HCMC on July 26 – PHOTO: 2030 BUSINESSPEOPLE CLUB

HCMC – The 2030 Business Club, a member of the Saigon Times Club, gave 26 tons of vegetables and fruits to workers in areas under lockdown or quarantine in HCMC on July 26 as the Covid-19 pandemic has made life hard for them.

The vegetables were donated by people and enterprises from across the country such as farmers from the Ka Do and P'Ro'h communes of Don Duong District, Lam Dong Province, D’Furni Company; students from the HCMC College of Economics; and friends of the 2030 Business Club in Binh Thuan Province.

Volunteers, who are farmers from Don Duong District, collected the vegetables and fruits from July 23-25 and then sent them to HCMC for the 2030 Business Club.

The event is part of the first phase of the "2030 Business Club – Support people to overcome Covid-19" program.

Through the program, the 2030 Business Club expects to deliver 3,000 gift sets and essentials to underprivileged people that are severely affected by the pandemic in HCMC.

The club had earlier donated necessities to people facing difficulties in the districts of 6, 7, 8, Go Vap, Phu Nhuan, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh.

