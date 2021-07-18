18 more COVID-19 deaths bring death toll to 225

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn (middle) during an inspection at the Cần Giờ COVID-19 treatment centre in HCM City. — Photo Ministry of Health
HÀ NỘI — Eighteen more COVID-19 deaths have brought the country’s total death toll to 225, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.
The fatalities, which occurred from July 8-14, were residents of HCM City (6), Đồng Tháp (4), Long An (3), Bắc Ninh (2) Đồng Nai (1), Bình Dương (1), and Bắc Giang (1).
At the time of the report, there is no information on the deceased patients’ medical history.
According to the ministry, there might be other COVID-19 deaths that have not been recorded by local COVID-19 treatment centres. They have been asked to provide full reports to the ministry. — VNS
