15th NA’s first session: law building should be reformed

In the morning, they adopted resolutions on the election of NA Secretary General, Chairperson of the Council for Ethnic Affairs, heads of NA Committee, and State Auditor General.
Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary General of the 14th NA, continues to hold the post of the NA Secretary General in the 15th tenure.
Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises Bloc, was elected as Chairman of the Council for Ethnic Affairs.
Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, was re-elected as the State Auditor General.
During the debate on the NA's supervision program for 2022, many legislators suggested the NA Standing Committee put forth a project on renewing supervision activities.
Competent agencies should raise more initiatives to contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of such activities, they said.
For the law-building program, some pointed out the need to build up legal mechanisms to promote the responsibility of individuals in preparing and submitting draft laws to the legislature, in order to revamp the work.
Source: VNA
- Market and rule of law propel reform
- National Assembly to continue with self-reform for higher efficiency: Top legislator
- National Assembly to continue with reform for higher efficiency: top legislator
- New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies
- Budget 2021: 15th Finance Commission report recommends 42 per cent share for states
- The farm laws need political resolution
- Two resolutions for reform
- Marijuana delivery, social equity reform and other Colorado cannabis trends to watch in 2021
- Parliament proceedings | Committee formed to suggest reforms in criminal laws, govt tells Parliament
- Storm clouds over winter session
- What the shift in Senate control means for marijuana policy reform
- NCP's Sharad Pawar: New farm laws will adversely impact MSP procurement infrastructure
- Build a bridge, not a wall, between administrations on justice reform
- Farm Laws to Be Stayed, Says Indian President, But Asserts It Aimed to Benefit 100 Million Farmers
- Law provisions open doors for development
- Winter session set to begin on Monday
- Government proposal on farm laws’ suspension stands: PM Modi
- Biden begins staffing commission to study Supreme Court reform: report
- New farm laws will affect MSP, weaken mandi system: Pawar
- In depth: What are the new farm laws and why are only Punjab, Haryana farmers upset
15th NA’s first session: law building should be reformed have 361 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.