15th NA Standing Committee convenes first session

The 15th National Assembly (NA) elected Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons and members of the NA Standing Committee of the 15th legislature on July 20. VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI– Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ chaired the first session of the NA Standing Committee on July 20 after their election at the 15th legislature's first plenum earlier the same day.

Huệ congratulated the newly elected members of the NA Standing Committee and expressed his wish that each member would uphold their sense of responsibility, utilise their competence, intelligence and qualifications to build a strong NA Standing Committee and well fulfil all assigned tasks.

Huệ also said he hoped NA Standing Committee members would direct and organise the implementation of the full-term working programme, and the action plan to carry out the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution and Resolution No. 161 of the 14th National Assembly dated April 8, 2021 on the working programmes of the legislature, the State President, NA and Government agencies, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit Office of Vietnam in the 2016-2021 tenure.

Earlier at the afternoon sitting all 483 NA deputies present voted to adopt a resolution on the election of four NA Vice Chairmen, including Trần Thanh Mẫn, Nguyễn Khắc Định, Nguyễn Đức Hải and Trần Quang Phương.

Trần Thanh Mẫn, 59, is a member of the 13th Politburo and was a deputy of the NA in the 13th and 14th tenures. He was later assigned to continue assuming the position as NA Permanent Vice Chairman.

Nguyễn Khắc Định, 57, is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee and was Vice Chairman of the NA in the 14th tenure.

Nguyễn Đức Hải, 60, is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee and was Vice Chairman of the NA in the 14th tenure.

Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quang Phương, 60, is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Later, the NA also adopted a resolution on the election of 13 members of the NA Standing Committee. The NA Standing Committee in the 15th tenure now comprises the NA Chairman, the four Vice NA Chairmen, and the 13 elected members. VNS