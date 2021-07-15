15th NA Standing Committee convenes first session

HÀ NỘI– Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ chaired the first session of the NA Standing Committee on July 20 after their election at the 15th legislature's first plenum earlier the same day.
Huệ congratulated the newly elected members of the NA Standing Committee and expressed his wish that each member would uphold their sense of responsibility, utilise their competence, intelligence and qualifications to build a strong NA Standing Committee and well fulfil all assigned tasks.
Huệ also said he hoped NA Standing Committee members would direct and organise the implementation of the full-term working programme, and the action plan to carry out the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution and Resolution No. 161 of the 14th National Assembly dated April 8, 2021 on the working programmes of the legislature, the State President, NA and Government agencies, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit Office of Vietnam in the 2016-2021 tenure.
Earlier at the afternoon sitting all 483 NA deputies present voted to adopt a resolution on the election of four NA Vice Chairmen, including Trần Thanh Mẫn, Nguyễn Khắc Định, Nguyễn Đức Hải and Trần Quang Phương.
Trần Thanh Mẫn, 59, is a member of the 13th Politburo and was a deputy of the NA in the 13th and 14th tenures. He was later assigned to continue assuming the position as NA Permanent Vice Chairman.
Nguyễn Khắc Định, 57, is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee and was Vice Chairman of the NA in the 14th tenure.
Nguyễn Đức Hải, 60, is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee and was Vice Chairman of the NA in the 14th tenure.
Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quang Phương, 60, is a member of the 13th Party Central Committee.
Later, the NA also adopted a resolution on the election of 13 members of the NA Standing Committee. The NA Standing Committee in the 15th tenure now comprises the NA Chairman, the four Vice NA Chairmen, and the 13 elected members. VNS
- NA Standing Committee to convene 44th meeting on April 20
- NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
- NA Standing Committee applauds Government’s prompt response to COVID-19
- Vice Chairman of NA Office visits Russia
- Pyongyang convenes its rubber-stamp legislature
- Wisconsin Assembly meets via virtual session for first time
- Inside Bob Dylan’s ‘Time Out of Mind’ Sessions
- Dominic Raab: PM's stand-in needs cabinet OK for big decisions
- The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
- Hà Nội imposes lockdown on Hạ Lôi Village
- Coronavirus unlikely to diminish with warm weather, National Academies of Sciences panel finds
- Prestigious scientific panel tells White House coronavirus won't go away with warmer weather
- China 'concealed' coronavirus from West and is trying to evade blame, says ex-MI6 chief - as former Cabinet minister William Hague warns UK must NOT rely on Beijing for technology
- Prominent scientists have bad news for the White House about coronavirus antibody tests
- How the man running World Health Organisation trashed by Trump as China-centric is a career politician who worked for a Communist junta and became WHO's first NON-doctor Director-General 'following intense lobbying from Beijing'
- The coronavirus facts China wants the world to forget: Beijing releases a COVID-19 timeline - but fails to include whistle-blowers, Huanan food market and 'the order to destroy all samples'
- Biggest surprises, disappointments for 2019-20 Predators
- Ordinance to give states flexibility to raise work hours of employees
- 'COVID-19 may impact Chinese politics'
- Italian passenger jet is 'held' after arriving in Mauritius as authorities 'demand all on board are quarantined or fly straight back' amid concerns over coronavirus which has killed SIX in the country... while UK insists 'threat to British public is low'
15th NA Standing Committee convenes first session have 645 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.