145 new COVID related deaths, 8,620 new infections on Saturday

Large-scale testing has been conducted in Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – An additional 145 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded around Việt Nam on Saturday. Of those, 90 were from HCM City, 47 in Tiền Giang, four in Đồng Tháp, two in Long An, one in Trà Vinh and one in Quảng Nam.

Việt Nam has also recorded 8,620 new domestically transmitted cases of the virus and four imported cases, taking the nation's total to 145,686.

HCM City has seen a slight decrease with 4,180 infections although it still leads the nation in the number of new cases.

Bình Dương Province is second with 2,075 new cases, followed by Long An (544), Đồng Nai (456), Khánh Hoà (335), Đồng Tháp (146), Tiền Giang (123), and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (115).

Several other localities recorded double-digit increases, including Bình Thuận (75), Cần Thơ (72), Tây Ninh (72), Phú Yên (58), Đà Nẵng (55), Vĩnh Long (48), Hà Nội (46), Đắk Lắk (32), Bình Định (28), Hậu Giang (19), Kiên Giang (16), Bình Phước (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Nghệ An (13), Gia Lai (13), Đắk Nông (12), Sơn La (10), and Quảng Nam (10).

A new outbreak was found in Hoàn Kiếm District's Chương Dương Ward in Hà Nội where a local checkpoint officer became infected on July 28. This case was followed by 17 more people testing positive for the virus. More than 23,000 residents in the ward are now required to self-quarantine.

The remaining cases in the country were in Ninh Thuận (5), Thanh Hoá (5), Quảng Trị (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Vĩnh Phúc (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Hà Nam (3), Hải Dương (3), Ninh Bình (2), An Giang (2), Kon Tum (1), Quảng Ngãi (1), Quảng Bình (1), Hải Phòng (1), and Bạc Liêu (1).

Total community transmissions were 2,045.

Four localities have gone 14 days without new community cases includingYên Bái, Điện Biên, Quảng Ninh, and Bắc Kạn.

A further 3,250 patients were given the all-clear on Saturday, raising the total number of recoveries to 38,734.

There are currently 441 seriously ill COVID patients in intensive care units and 21 are undergoing ECMO treatment.

At the end of Thursday, 5,931,376 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Việt Nam. A total of 588,893 people have been fully inoculated. — VNS