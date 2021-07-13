13th Party Central Committee convenes third plenum in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 13th Party Central Committee opened its third plenum in Hà Nội on Monday, chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
The plenum will discuss and decide on a number of important issues relating to the socio-economic development plan in 2021-25.
The plenum will consider and issue working regulations of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure; regulations on the implementation of the Party Charter, and rules on inspection, supervision and discipline of the Party during the 13th tenure.
The Party Central Committee will also look into the nomination of leading positions of State agencies during the 15th tenure of the National Assembly to be submitted to the 15th NA to elect or approve at its first session, along with a number of other important issues.
The plenum is scheduled to last until July 9. — VNS
