11 locations in Hà Nội locked down after 18 new infections

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have locked down several locations related to positive cases of COVID-19.
On Sunday morning, Hà Nội recorded 18 new infections, of which 16 are close contacts of cases detected on July 16 and 17. Two others have been quarantined.
Ten cases are part of the Sunshine Palace cluster, on Lĩnh Nam Street in Hoàng Mai District. Five cases are related to an earlier positive case 132 Bùi Thị Xuân Street Building, Hai Bà Trưng District. Two are related to a cluster that returned from HCM City and one is related to the outbreak in Tân Mai Ward, Hoàng Mai District.
As a result, the city has issued lockdown orders for these locations:
-
The 180/84 Alley on Nguyễn Lương Bằng Street, Đống Đa District
-
Alley 36/93 Văn Hương in Hàng Bột Ward, Đống Đa District.
-
F3 Area, Alley 171 Thái Hà Street
-
Alley 422, Trương Định Street, Tân Mai Ward, Hoàng Mai District
-
A section in N07C residentital area
-
34 households living in Đỗ Xuân Hợp Street, Mỹ Đình 1 Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District
-
Westa Building, 102 Trần Phú Street, Hà Đông District
-
Ministry of Trade and Industry's office on 25 Ngô Quyền Street, Hoàn Kiếm District
-
Three buildings next to a Vietlott branch in 58 Lĩnh Nam Street
-
Viettinbank Building, 25 Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm District
-
93 Lò Đúc Street, Hai Bà Trưng District
There are also several cases linked to the Hà Nội Transportation Company. The Centre for Diseases Control of Hà Nội has recommended testing all drivers and ticket staff on buses.
Hà Nội has decided to stop public transport traveling to 37 provinces and cities which have been hit by COVID-19. The decision was made on Saturday evening after the Prime Minister decided to impose social distancing on 19 southern cities and provinces.
Buses, taxis, contract cars, and tourism cars to and from these 37 provinces and cities will stop operating
Public transportation to and from all the localities can only resume after a locality has not recorded any COVID-19 case for 14 consecutive days or until further notice. VNS
