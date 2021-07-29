106 new COVID-19 deaths announced

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam inspects COVID-19 prevention work in the southern province of Long An. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Bình

HÀ NỘI — More than 100 new COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Việt Nam, taking the total number of fatalities to 630.

Although the latest deaths, 106 in total, occurred between July 19 and July 26, details have only just been released.

The majority of the fatalities were in HCM City, where 91 people died. The rest were in Long An (9), Đồng Tháp (2), Kiên Giang (2) and one each in Đồng Nai and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a further 2,821 COVID-19 cases were detected, taking the country's total to more than 123,000.

Among the new patients, HCM City recorded the most with 1,715, then Bình Dương Province with 406, and Long An, 179.

At the moment there are 211 patients being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 17 on life support machines.

The country has administered more than 5.3 million COVID-vaccine shots, fully vaccinating 450,836 people with two shots.

By 5pm on July 28, Việt Nam's vaccine fund had received VNĐ8,345 billion (around US$362.55 million) contributed by 488,906 organisations and individuals. — VNS