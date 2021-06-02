Will virtual Tet reunion still be as enjoyable amid Covid-19?

With every New Year comes a new beginning. It is that time of the year when everyone reminisces over past year events and prays for an auspicious year ahead. The Covid-19 pandemic has put a damper on Vietnamese people’s Lunar New Year (Tet) plans. Virtual Tet reunion should obviously be encouraged. Homecoming, New Year greetings, and visits to relatives are manifestly inseparable when it comes to Tet in Vietnam. “My hometown is in the central region. Most of my family members build their career in big cities where they spend the majority of their time. We ourselves and especially the grandparents who are now over 80 all long for this sacred occasion for everyone to reunite. Older generation does not have much time left to enjoy these cozy gatherings,” shared one reader. Minh, another reader said: “Ask yourself how many times you could possibly visit your loved ones who are far away amongst this hectic pace of life. If not for Tet, it would be almost impossible.” Nearly all of the readers, nonetheless, share the same opinion that health and safety is of utmost importance for the time being. “We can always celebrate New Year again as Tet returns, your… Read full this story
