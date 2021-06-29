WB to help Việt Nam with COVID-19 vaccine access, contract negotiation: official

Prime Minister Phạm Chính receives WB Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Victoria Kwakwa on Monday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The World Bank (WB) is a very important development partner, which always supports and actively contributes to Việt Nam's socio-economic development, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said.

Welcoming visiting WB Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Victoria Kwakwa on Monday, PM Chính appreciated the bank's effective macro policy consultancy that conforms with the country's development orientations and goals in different periods.

He thanked the WB for supporting Việt Nam to delay quick repayment of IDA loans to have more resources for fighting COVID-19 and sustaining economic growth, and spoke highly of the bank's initiative to back countries, including Việt Nam, in the fight against the pandemic.

Kwakwa agreed to help Việt Nam have equal access and negotiate contracts with COVID-19 vaccine producers in the world quickly and economically; give priority to providing financial sources for vaccine purchase and domestic vaccine production technology transfer; and promote the implementation of contracts signed with partners such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines to Việt Nam as soon as possible.

The two sides discussed and reached consensus on the implementation of cooperation programmes and projects to handle challenges, promote green growth, innovation, digital transformation and inclusive growth.

They also discussed solutions to maintain innovations and overcome limitations and shortcomings in the construction of ODA programmes and projects and in ODA disbursement in Việt Nam.

PM Chính mentioned some development orientations and proposed the WB support and provide consultancy to perfect and promote the green growth strategy. He affirmed that Việt Nam definitely does not trade social progress and equality for economic growth.

Kwakwa said she was impressed by the achievements gained by Việt Nam in carrying out the dual targets of pandemic prevention and control, and economic development.

She thanked the Vietnamese Government for working closely with the WB in implementing cooperation programmes over the years and emphasised that it would continue to accompany the government.

The official also expressed her trust in PM Chính's views on the green growth strategy, pledging to give priority to supporting Việt Nam in this field with specific cooperation projects and programmes, providing policy consultancy and helping the country develop the 2045 Report to achieve its set strategies and plans towards the goal of building Việt Nam into a developed and high-income country by 2045. — VNS