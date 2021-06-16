Vung Tau to build 250-hectare airport

A plane transporting oil workers to the mainland at the Vung Tau Airport. Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province will build a new airport on Go Gang Island in Long Son Commune to replace the Vung Tau Airport – PHOTO: NLDO

HCMC – The Go Gang Airport project covering some 248.5 hectares will be developed in Long Son Commune in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau's Vung Tau City to replace the Vung Tau Airport which will be cleared for urban development.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by Nguyen Van Tho, chairman of the province, on June 15, the provincial Department of Transport said that the Vung Tau airport is located in the center of Vung Tau City and managed by Vietnam Helicopter Corporation. The airport is used to serve flights for oil exploration and exploitation.

However, noise and emissions during the operation of the airport have affected people's health and the environment.

As such, it is necessary to relocate the airport out of the center of Vung Tau City to boost the socioeconomic development of the province, create a breakthrough for the tourism sector and expand the city's urban space.

Long Son Commune's Go Gang Island has been selected as a location for the new airport which would cost an estimated VND9 trillion, as it boasts of multiple advantages and aligns with Vung Tau City's general development plan approved by the Prime Minister.

The chairman of the province asked the provincial department to work with the relevant units to review the airport plan and the 1/2000-scale zoning plan as well as review land-related obstacles facing the project.

Earlier, the government of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province had allowed a study of the location of the new airport on Go Gang Island in Long Son Commune, Tien Phong Online reported.

