VN reports 272 COVID-19 cases on Monday, two more deaths recorded

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported 272 COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 267 locally transmitted infections.
HCM City recorded the most with 166 cases, followed by Bắc Giang Province (51), Bình Dương Province (21), Bắc Ninh Province (13), Nghệ An Province (5), Đà Nẵng City (4), Tiền Giang Province (2), Hà Tĩnh Province (2), Hưng Yên Province (2) and Trà Vinh Province (1).
Of the 267 local cases, 258 were detected in quarantine areas.
The new cases bring Việt Nam’s total to 11,780 community cases and 1,703 imported cases since the start of the pandemic last year, with 10,210 since the beginning of the fourth wave in late April, 2,679 of whom have recovered.
There are 14 localities that have not reported a community case for the last two weeks, Hải Phòng City and Yên Bái, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Tây Ninh, Gia Lai, Bạc Liêu, Điện Biên, Đắk Lắk, Đồng Tháp, Thái Bình and Vĩnh Phúc provinces.
Two deaths
Two more patients died of COVID-19 earlier today, bringing the total death toll to 69.
Patient number 6,891, an 86-year-old woman, tested positive for the virus on May 25 and was treated at Bắc Giang General Hospital from May 29 as her condition worsened.
Her causes of death were recorded as septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ failure and pneumonia.
Patient number 12,007, a 67-year-old woman who tested positive on June 15, was suffering from Type 2 diabetes and Cushing syndrome’s and was treated at the Củ Chi COVID-19 Field Hospital.
Her causes of death were septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ failure, pneumonia, Type 2 diabetes and Cushing’s syndrome. — VNS
- Orange County Reports 3,445 New COVID-19 Cases, Breaks Hospitalization Record Again
- Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu reports 1,127 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
- Tamil Nadu logs 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
- COVID In Pennsylvania: Health Officials Report Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Daily Record
- Michigan Reports 7,205 New COVID-19 Cases, 90 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
- Michigan Reports 5,157 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Deaths Friday
- India records 26,382 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths
- India records 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, 333 deaths in 24 hrs
- India reports 25,152 new Covid-19 cases, 347 deaths in 24 hours
- Mexico adds 5,930 COVID-19 cases, 345 deaths
VN reports 272 COVID-19 cases on Monday, two more deaths recorded have 391 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.