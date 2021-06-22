HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam reported 248 new COVID cases on Tuesday with 236 local transmissions and 12 imported cases who were all quarantined immediately after entering the country.
HCM City recorded 136 cases, Bắc Giang 31, Bình Dương 33, Bắc Ninh nine, Nghệ An two, Đà Nẵng four, Tiền Giang five, Hà Tĩnh two, Hưng Yên two, Hà Nội one, Vĩnh Long one, Đồng Nai one and one in Gia Lai. 217 of the new cases were detected in quarantined areas.
The country’s total number of cases reached 12,010 community cases and 1,717 imported cases with 10,875 cases reported since the beginning of the fourth outbreak. Of which, 2,772 patients have recovered.
Eighteen localities, Yên Bái, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Hải Phòng, Tây Ninh, Bạc Liêu, Điện Biên, Đắk Lắk, Đồng Tháp, Thái Bình, Vĩnh Phúc have not reported a community COVID-19 case in the last 14 days. – VNS
- FDA reports additional cases of cancer linked to breast implants
- Report: Libel Cases Have Doubled in the U.K. Because of Facebook, Twitter
- HTC One S owners report chipped casing gripes
- Horrifying report details sexual abuse of at least 166 children by 43 priests in Colorado over the past 70 years with the youngest victim - a five-year-old girl - warned she would be committing a mortal sin if she reported her rape ordeal
- Over 830 dengue cases in Delhi this year
- CAG audit report nails MC’s claims of no loss in CLU case
- Chickenpox cases reported at Fanshawe College
- Phone Case Converts Radio Waves Into Power
- Logitech Unveils New iPad Air Cases
- Ryan Seacrest Invests in 'Typo' iPhone Keyboard Case
VN reported 248 cases on Tuesday have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.