Viettel FC determined to play fair and passionately against Kaya FC

Although Viettel FC suffered a 0-1 defeat to the defending AFC Champions League winner Ulsan Hyundai, he was proud that his players played with their best spirit.

At a press briefing ahead of the match, on June 28 in Thailand, Viettel FC's coach Jurgen Gede said that his team gained valuable experience from their defeat. Two good things that made the club optimistic are: There are no injuries and some players with problems of physical strength have returned to the team for training. Now they can see opportunities and expect something good in the match against Kaya FC.

Kaya FC is considered one of the weaker teams in Group F, but Coach Gede seems to be cautious.

He shared that the team analyzed the opponent carefully and is determined to get the best results.

Viettel FC will play their next game against Kaya FC at 9:00 p.m. June 29.

Translated by Quynh Oanh