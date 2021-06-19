Vietnam’s preparations for peacekeeping operations hailed

The mission was led by Mr. Harinder Sood, Manager of the Triangular Partnership Project(TPP) under the UN Department of Field Support.

At the reception, General Tien underlined that Vietnam's participation in the UN peacekeeping operations has showed its position and responsibility in cooperating with the international community to address consequences of conflicts around the world.

He hoped to further work with the TPP to boost Vietnam's capability to participate in the UN peacekeeping missions, adding that Vietnam has fully prepared level-two field hospital No.1 for deployment to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as scheduled.

For his part, Mr. Sood highly appreciated Vietnam's force and equipment preparations for UN peacekeeping missions and believed that Vietnam has full ability to participate in the TPP.

The DFS is a department of the UN specialized in supporting peacekeeping field missions and political field missions, with priority given to the engineering sector.

The visit to Vietnam this time by the UN-Japanese Government joint mission aimed to study facilities, equipment, and training capability of Vietnam to prepare its peacekeeper engineers for UN peacekeeping missions in the coming time.

Translated by Van Hieu