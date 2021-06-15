Vietnam's Covid-19 tally rises by 71

Some people that have fully recovered from Covid-19 leave the hospital. Vietnam reported 71 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday morning – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – The Health Ministry announced 70 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in three localities and one imported case this morning, June 15, taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 10,881.

Bac Giang reported the biggest number of new Covid-19 patients with 28 cases, followed by HCMC with 23 and Bac Ninh with 19. They are people who had contact with previously confirmed patients and were detected in areas under lockdown or quarantine.

The imported case is a man returning to Vietnam through the Moc Bai International Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh on June 11.

The country has reported 7,669 domestic Covid-19 infections in 40 cities and provinces during the fourth Covid-19 wave since late April. Nine localities have not seen new Covid-19 cases for one month.

Nearly 4.8 million people have been tested for Covid-19, while over 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine shots have been given to the citizens.

In Bac Giang, the country's biggest Covid-19 hotspot currently with 4,194 cases to date, 988 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered up to now, including 179 people discharged from the hospital on June 14.

Le Anh Duong, chairman of Bac Giang, said the Covid-19 situation in the province is being put under control. The provincial government is determined to eliminate the pandemic and resume all business and production activities by June 21.

According to Tran Van Ha, deputy director of the Bac Giang Province Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the province is collaborating with other localities such as Lang Son, Son La, Vinh Phuc, Tuyen Quang, Nam Dinh and Thai Binh to help workers that are temporarily unemployed to come back to their hometown.

These workers must test negative for Covid-19 before returning home and will be quarantined for 21 days after coming back to their hometown.

