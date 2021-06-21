Vietnamese fans warned about use of FAN IDs to travel to Russia

Screengrab from Fan-id.ru

HÀ NỘI — The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese fans travelling to Russia with FAN IDs for the European Championship to use the document correctly to avoid legal issues or being stuck at a foreign airport.

A FAN ID is a document all spectators of Euro 2020 matches in Saint Petersburg, Russia, need to enter the country to attend matches without a visa.

According to the department, many Vietnamese citizens using FAN IDs have been denied entry to Russia and deported for using the document for the wrong purpose or failing to prove that they travelled to Russia to watch the tournament.

The department urged Vietnamese fans to thoroughly study Russia's regulations about entry and exit, residence registration and air tickets, as well as banned activities when travelling to the country.

Those who need urgent support can contact the citizen protection hotlines of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia (7-903-182-1617), the Vietnamese General Consulate in Ekaterinburg (7-343-253-0284 / 7-965-506-6868), the Vietnamese General Consulate in Vladivostok (7-914-708-0939), or Việt Nam's citizen protection hotline (84-981-848-484). — VNS