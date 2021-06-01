Vietnam’s sport sector has set big goals in 2021: Athletics will rank first in the region, Vietnam will win Olympic medals, and the U22 national football team will successfully defend the SEA Games gold medal. According to reports presented at the conference reviewing operation of the country’s sport sector in 2020 and considering the plan for 2021, 148 domestic sports tournaments were held in the year. Notably, the V-League 2020 was successful although it was postponed because of Covid-19 pandemic. Eight national records were made for shooting and three new records were made for athletics. In 2021, Vietnam’s sports will focus on two important events: Tokyo Olympic 2021 and the 31st SEA Games, which will be held in Vietnam. Vietnam plans to organize 162 domestic sport tournaments, send athletes to 192 international tournaments, and organize dozens of foreign training courses and 13 international tournaments in Vietnam. The sports industry aims to win 20 tickets and win medals at the Tokyo Olympics and be in the top 3 of the SEA Games. Olympic 2020 is scheduled to takes place from July 23 to August 8, 2021 and Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. So far, Vietnam… Read full this story

Vietnam sports 2021: U22 Vietnam aims for SEA Games gold medal have 291 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.