Vietnam reports highest-ever 24-hour surge in Covid-19 cases

The Saigon Times

A person gets a shot of Covid-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health this evening, June 17, reported 136 new Covid-19 cases, raising the daily total to 515, a new single-day record so far – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, June 17, reported 136 new Covid-19 cases, raising the daily total to 515, a new single-day record so far.

Three of the new cases were imported into Tay Ninh Province, while the 133 others came from domestic transmission. Bac Giang and HCMC detected 62 locally-infected cases each, followed by Bac Ninh with six, Ha Tinh with two and Lang Son with one.

The Bac Giang Department of Health said that as many as 250 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the province's total number of recoveries to 1,437, while its total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 5,007 since April 27.

Since the fourth wave of the coronavirus emerged, the country has reported 8,913 domestic Covid-19 cases.

In related news, the Nghe An Department of Health allowed the Vinh City General Hospital to reopen from 2.00 p.m. today, said Nguyen Huu Le, deputy director of the provincial department.

The general hospital was told to strictly follow Covid-19 safety measures in line with the instructions and regulations of the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control, the Ministry of Health and the provincial department.

The Vinh City General Hospital on June 16 stopped receiving outpatients as a Covid-19 patient had visited it. After being notified of the positive case on June 15, the hospital quickly tested all of its employees, inpatients and caregivers.

The test results of 1,087 samples turned negative, leading to the decision reopening the hospital.

Due to the complicated development of Covid-19, the Ha Tinh government has written to the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos announcing the suspension of allowing Vietnamese citizens to return to the country through the Cau Treo international border gate.

The suspension will start from tomorrow, June 18, until further notice, said the provincial government.

The province also proposed the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos cooperate with the Lao authorities to inform Vietnamese people in Laos and Lao competent forces who intend to enter Vietnam at that time of the suspension, the local media reported.

Ha Tinh Province reported four new daily Covid-19 cases today, taking to 73 the province's total since the start in late April of the current fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

Vietnam reports highest-ever 24-hour surge in Covid-19 cases have 495 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.