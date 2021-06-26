Vietnam records 36 new local Covid cases

11 cases were recorded in Hung Yen, seven in Ha Tinh, six in Bac Giang, five in Long An, four in Bac Ninh, two in Hai Phong and one in Can Tho.

All the cases in Hung Yen, Long An, Hai Phong and Ha Tinh had made contact with existing coronavirus cases.

All the cases in Bac Giang are contained within quarantine zones and locked down areas in the province.

Two cases in Bac Ninh had made contact with Covid-19 patients, while the rest are associated with outbreaks at the Que Vo and Khac Niem industrial parks.

The case in Can Tho, a 64-year-old man, previously returned from coronavirus hotspot Bac Giang and was put into centralized quarantine.

With the Saturday noon tally, Can Tho became the 48th locality to record a Covid-19 case in Vietnam’s latest coronavirus wave.

Almost two months into the new Covid wave, the fourth one and the most challenging one Vietnam has faced yet, the nation has confirmed 11,830 domestic cases.

Bac Giang Province accounts for most of the infections, with 5,560, followed by HCMC with 2,960.