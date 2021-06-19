Vietnam in top seeded group of AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification

The AFC recently announced the list of 46 teams divided into two regional groups for a draw of the qualifiers.

The No.1 seeded group in Southeast Asia and East Asia also comprises the reigning champions the Republic of Korea, Australia, Thailand and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, Japan, China, Malaysia, Myanmar and Singapore are in the No 2 seeded group of Southeast Asia and East Asia.

Qualification matches are scheduled to be played between October 23-31 in a round-robin format. Eleven leading teams from each group and four best runners-up will progress to the AFC U-23 Cup, joining hosts Uzbekistan.

The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup is slated for June 1-19, 2022.

Vietnam's U-23 team, which will compete at the tournament, is having a practice session until June 6.

Source: VNA