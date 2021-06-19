The AFC recently announced the list of 46 teams divided into two regional groups for a draw of the qualifiers.
The No.1 seeded group in Southeast Asia and East Asia also comprises the reigning champions the Republic of Korea, Australia, Thailand and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Meanwhile, Japan, China, Malaysia, Myanmar and Singapore are in the No 2 seeded group of Southeast Asia and East Asia.
Qualification matches are scheduled to be played between October 23-31 in a round-robin format. Eleven leading teams from each group and four best runners-up will progress to the AFC U-23 Cup, joining hosts Uzbekistan.
The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup is slated for June 1-19, 2022.
Vietnam's U-23 team, which will compete at the tournament, is having a practice session until June 6.
Source: VNA
- Coronavirus in sport: Bidders of AFC Asian Cup 2027 given extended deadline
- India officially submits its bids to host AFC Asian Cup
- India officially submits its bids to host AFC Asian Cup 2027
- India Submits Bid To Host 2027 AFC Asian Cup
- Sheikh Salman re-elected as AFC president for third term
- Need to set up Crisis Management Groups at district level: PM to CMs
- Vietnam football coach could go missing at AFF Cup
- Two Vietnamese among Top 10 ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup
- Bhutia in AFC's video awareness campaign in fight against COVID-19
- Star midfielder Hải joins AFC campaign to fight COVID-19
- Coronavirus: 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed in Asia
- Upcoming plans for Vietnam football team after pandemic break
Vietnam in top seeded group of AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification have 240 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.