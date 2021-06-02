Vietnam has five news Covid-19 cases on Feb. 6

At 6pm on February 6, the Ministry of Health announced 5 more cases of Covid-19, including 4 locally-transmitted cases and 1 imported case. The four domestically-transmitted cases were detected in the provinces Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Binh Duong and HCM City. The new new case in HCM City – patient 1979 is a 27-year-old man, an employee at Tan Son Nhat airport. Epidemiological investigation is underway. He is isolated and treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City. Binh Duong had 1 new case – patient 1980, a 21-year-old man, known as F1 case of patient 1979. He is treated at the Medical Center of Thuan An city, Binh Duong. Quang Ninh recorded 1 new case – patient 1981, a 22-year-old man, who had close contact with a Covid-19 patient wo was related to the outbreak at an industrial zone in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong. The man is quarantined and treated at Vietnam-Sweden Hospital, in Uong Bi district, Quang Ninh province. The imported case – patient 1978 – is a Vietnamese citizen, 29, who returned from Japan on February 1. After entering Tan Son Nhat airport, he was immediately quarantined and tested in Long An. Test results… Read full this story

