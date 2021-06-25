Vietnam demands relevant parties not complicate East Sea situation

At the ministry's virtual regular press conference, she made the remark in response to reporters' question about the Chinese reconnaissance vessels and aircraft recently spotted in the vicinity of Chu Thap (Fiery Cross) Reef in Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

The spokeswoman once again stated that Vietnam has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to testify to its sovereignty over Truong Sa archipelago in line with international law.

Any activity violating Vietnam's sovereignty over and related rights in this archipelago is illegal and void, Hang said.

In the current regional and international context, Vietnam demands the parties concerned to not take any action further complicating the situation in the East Sea but make practical and active contributions to the maintenance of peace and stability in the waters while creating a favourable environment for the negotiation on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), she emphasised.

With regard to China's recent launch of a project on tagging floral species in Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, the spokeswoman said Vietnam has repeatedly affirmed that it has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to testify to its sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes in accordance with international law.

Any action under any form that infringes Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa as well as the country's sovereign right and jurisdiction over its sea areas is valueless and unrecognised, and Vietnam resolutely objects to such action, she added.

Source: VNA