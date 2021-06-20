Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC Committee on South Sudan

Quy, who is also Chairman of Committee 2206, highly valued positive developments in the transition process in South Sudan so far this year, especially the establishment of the transitional parliament.

The Vietnamese diplomat emphasised that the UN, the African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and neighbouring countries have played an important role in promoting the peace process in South Sudan which is facing many economic difficulties and humanitarian challenges.

He urged the government of South Sudan and relevant parties to further strengthen cooperation in implementing relevant resolutions of the UNSC, including Resolution 2577, towards removing the arms embargo on South Sudan when conditions permit.

Quy also underlined the need to promote dialogue and cooperation between the Panel of Experts on South Sudan (PoE) and South Sudan, and other countries in the region.

Committee 2206, established pursuant to the UNSC's Resolution 2206, is mandated to supervise the implementation of measures of the UNSC to enhance assurance of peace and security in South Sudan. Vietnam assumes the role of chair of the committee in the 2020-2021 tenure.

Source: VNA