Vietnam backs UN’s continued mandate in Golan Heights

Vietnam has voiced support for the extension of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF)’s mandate in the Golan Heights for another six months as proposed by the Secretary General and agreed by the concerned parties.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Security Council, Ambassador Bui The Giang, affirmed the country’s stance while attending the council’s consultation on UNDOF in New York on June 19.

