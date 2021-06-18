Vietnam affirms its role as active, proactive and responsible member

This was affirmed by Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Department of Foreign Relations under the Ministry of National Defense in an interview with reporters after the two meetings.

Thang stressed that the common achievement of the two meetings is the consensus among ASEAN member countries and the bloc's partners. They affirmed that friendship and cooperation are common trends with ADMM and ADMM+ serving as the important defense and security cooperation mechanisms in the region.

General Thang affirmed that Brunei's good performance as ASEAN Chair this year has contributed to maintaining defense and security cooperation among ASEAN member nations as well as between the bloc and its partners. Under the chair of Brunei, countries approved various important contents on defense and security.

Thang said that like previous years, common security issues, including strategic competition among super powers, natural disasters, epidemics, maritime security, attracted attention of defense ministers of ASEAN and its partners. At the meetings, participating countries discussed measures for the COVID-19 pandemic containment and economic recovery.

Regarding the East Sea (South China Sea) issues, Defense Ministers of ASEAN member countries and the bloc's partners affirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea as well as settling disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international laws, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

Thang said that participants also paid attention to the resumption of negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) between ASEAN and China. At the informal meeting between defense ministers of ASEAN members and China on June 15, the Chinese side agreed with ASEAN to direct the joint working group to soon resume negotiations of COC in an appropriate form.

He said that Vietnam actively participated in and contributed ideas to the building of conceptual documents at exchanges and discussions at all levels, contributing to affirming Vietnam's role as an active, proactive and responsible member and strengthening defense cooperation among ASEAN members and the bloc's partners.

General Thang said that Brunei highly appreciated Vietnam's support for the country as the Chair of ASEAN 2021 as well as its organization of the two important meetings.

He expressed delight at the success of the 8th ADMM+, during which participating countries adopted the Bander Seri Begawan Joint Declaration on promoting an ASEAN ready for a peaceful and prosperous future with some contents inherited from the joint declaration on ADMM+’s strategic security vision adopted at the 7th ADMM+ last year.

During the events hosted by Brunei, Defense Ministers of ASEAN member countries and the bloc's partners showed their consensus on building peace and stability like Vietnamese Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang's message at the 8th ADMM+: "We are defense leaders for peace."

