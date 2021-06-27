Of the new cases, 40 were recorded in HCMC, seven in its neighbor Long An and three in Bac Giang.
In HCMC, 18 cases had made contact with confirmed patients, one is associated with Trung Son Food Company in Binh Tan District, 18 are linked to the cluster in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park in Cu Chi Disrict and three are being contact traced.
In Long An, six had contact with confirmed patients and one is linked to Dinsen garment company.
The cases in Bac Giang are contained within quarantine zones and locked down areas in the northern province.
Since the new wave broke out on April 27, Vietnam has recorded 11,995 infections in 48 of its 63 cities and provinces. Bac Giang led with 5,568 cases, followed by HCMC (3,058) and Bac Ninh (1,567).
The country has administered around 3.3 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, fully vaccinating 155,488 people with two shots.
- Vietnam isolates 35 suspected cases of coronavirus
- Beijing adds 10 novel coronavirus pneumonia cases to tally
- Shanghai adds 14 new coronavirus cases to tally
- National tourism year significant to Vietnam’s tourism
- Vietnam’s upscale tourism on the rise
- Vietnam should prepare for coronavirus worst-case scenario: deputy PM
- Suffering in silence, the migrant domestic workers exploited in Jordan
- Vietnam expects to be among three leading tourist destinations in SEA by 2025
- Domestic firms pick up on Industry 4.0
- Ford Vietnam Announces $82 Million Investment in Switch From Motorbikes to Cars
Vietnam adds 50 Covid cases to domestic tally have 217 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at June 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.