Vietnam adds 118 cases to Covid-19 count

The Saigon Times

A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Bac Giang Province. Vietnam's Covid-19 cases have risen to 10,999 – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – Vietnam has reported 118 new Covid-19 cases in six cities and provinces, sending the country's Covid-19 tally to 10,999 as of this afternoon, June 15.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted infections, with 69 of them in Bac Giang, 29 in HCMC, 15 in Bac Ninh, three in Ha Tinh, one in Lang Son and one in Hanoi.

The number of domestic infections has risen to 7,786 in the current fourth Covid-19 wave, which began on April 27.

Up to now, 4,236 Covid-19 patients in the country have fully recovered, while 61 people have died of the disease.

In northern Vietnam, the disease is being put under control, with new daily cases dropping significantly in recent days. Therefore, some of them such as Hanoi and Bac Ninh are considering easing restrictions, including lifting the lockdown in some areas.

Nam Dinh Province, which has gone over 30 days without reporting any new domestic cases, has decided to resume interprovincial passenger road transport services and a number of nonessential services today.

Meanwhile, the virus is still spreading in HCMC. The southern metropolis on June 14 decided to extend the social distancing order by two weeks. After one week of the extended period, the municipal government will re-evaluate the Covid-19 situation and consider maintaining, tightening or loosening the order in some parts of the city.

According to Dr Nguyen Tri Dung, director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control, it is hard to determine how long the disease can be put under control, but the extension is necessary to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

Minister of Heath Nguyen Thanh Long has signed a decision establishing a task force to support HCMC in the fight against Covid-19. The 10-member team is led by Deputy Minister of Heath Nguyen Truong Son.

Tan Uyen Town of Binh Duong Province, a neighbor of HCMC, has also begun social distancing after detecting 12 new locally infected cases.

