Việt Nam votes for UN resolution calling for ending “unjustified” US embargo against Cuba

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, speaking on June 23 to the UN General Assembly before the vote on a resolution calling for an end to the US’ embargo against Cuba. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh

NEW YORK — Việt Nam on June 23 voted in favour of a United Nations (UN) resolution calling for an end to the decades-long economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US against Cuba, and urged the US to reverse the current policies for the interest of both nations' peoples and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large.

The resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly, for the 29th time this year, at a meeting the same day with 184 votes in favour, 2 against, and 3 abstentions.

Participants expressed concerns about the negative impact caused by the US unilateral measure as well as difficulties and challenges to the Caribbean country's development in all fields, especially in the context of the UN's 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

They underlined the need for the US to remove the embargo and commit to abiding by principles, objectives and spirit of the UN Charter, especially those on sovereignty equality and non-interference in other states’ internal affairs.

Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, underscored that economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba, imposed in 1962, runs against international law and fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

This is “the most unjustified and prolonged unilateral sanction system imposed against a country in the modern world history,” he noted, adding that the embargo has resulted in great losses to Cuba, causing many difficulties to many generations of Cuban people.

The international community along with Việt Nam, as a country which once suffered embargo by the US administration following the war, called on the US to immediately end the unilateral embargo against Cuba and so that the country "may be free to equitable and fairly participate in economic and trading systems in line with international law," Quý added.

He praised Cuba's willingness to continue dialogue and cooperation with the US on issues of shared concern as well as negotiations on bilateral matters on an equal and reciprocal basis and with respect to each other’s national sovereignty and independence.

Speaking at the conclusion of the speech, Quý reiterated: "Việt Nam's strong support, friendship, cooperation and solidarity with the people of Cuba" and "renewed our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the principle of international law as enshrined in the United Nations Charter." — VNS