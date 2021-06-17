Việt Nam urges countries to unite to fight terrorism

The UN held a virtual Arria-formula meeting on "the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international efforts to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism" on Wednesday. — Photo baoquocte.vn

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, told a UN Security Council meeting that the nations of the world must unite to fight terrorism.

He said the most important factor in fighting terror today is to unite, intensify international co-operation and help countries and regions strengthen their capacity to detect, prevent and combat international terrorism, as well as help nations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure equitable access to vaccines.

Addressing a virtual meeting on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international efforts to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism on Wednesday, Anh emphasised the need to solve the root causes of terrorism through economic development, national reconciliation, and building a society that is just, tolerant and self-resistant to terrorism and extremism.

It is also necessary to ensure counter-terrorism measures are consistent with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, he noted.

The meeting was organised by Tunisia in co-operation with Estonia, France, Ireland, Kenya, Niger, Norway, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the UK, and Việt Nam.

Assistant Secretary-General Michèle Coninsx, who is Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), said the long-term socio-economic impacts of the pandemic will create favourable conditions for terrorism, especially in countries with fragile political and economic situations.

She said post-pandemic anti-terrorism policies should ensure the gender factor and focus on equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, while calling for increased co-ordination of global efforts to combat terrorism and ensure an inclusive, equal and respectful approach to human rights and dignity.

Delegates affirmed their commitments to maintaining solidarity against terrorism and extremism, and stressed the need to guarantee basic human rights in combating terrorism, facilitate access to humanitarian aid, and strengthen national capacity and the role of regional organisations, and to support the role of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and CTED. — VNS