Việt Nam reports two more COVID-related deaths

- Moderna COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in Việt Nam: Health ministry
- Anti-COVID solutions being developed across the country
- PM orders strict COVID-19 prevention measures amid worsening situation in HCM City
- 7-day quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to be trialled
- HCM City tech businesses develop solutions to combat COVID
HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported the 77th and 78th COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday morning. Both were men from HCM City with severe underlying conditions.
The 77th patient, 77 years old, lived in Bình Tân District. He tested positive for the virus on June 26 and was transferred to Trưng Vương Hospital for treatment while he was in a coma and had difficulty breathing.
Prior to the virus, he was suffering from sequelae of cerebrovascular disease for four years, weakness in the right half of his body, unable to speak, and had high blood pressure.
He died on June 20. The cause of death was recorded as severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, complications of multi-organ failure and septic shock.
The 78th patient, 54 years old, lived in District 1. He tested positive for the virus on June 19 and was transferred to Trưng Vương Hospital for treatment on June 24. He died on June 26.
Prior to the virus, he was suffering from hypertension, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
The cause of death was recorded as severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, respiratory failure, multi-organ failure and septic shock. — VNS
- Georgia family seeks answers in mother's vaping death
- Qatar stadium safety concerns raised by death investigation
- Muhammad Ali’s legacy carries on one year after his death
- Timeline: Events related to shooting death of Saints' Smith
- MLB History: Tragic Deaths That Shocked the Game
- Brain-injury deaths in high school football players rising
- A year after his death, Yordano Ventura's unsettled affairs still linger
- $20M owed to Yordano Ventura likely hinges on his toxicology report
- Media Circus: The strangest restrictions NFL teams impose on reporters
- Jose Fernandez’s death hit hard for the Marlins, baseball and Cuban-Americans
Việt Nam reports two more COVID-related deaths have 342 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.