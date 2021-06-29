Việt Nam reports two more COVID-related deaths

Trưng Vương hospital in HCM City. —Photo ncov.moh.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported the 77th and 78th COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday morning. Both were men from HCM City with severe underlying conditions.

The 77th patient, 77 years old, lived in Bình Tân District. He tested positive for the virus on June 26 and was transferred to Trưng Vương Hospital for treatment while he was in a coma and had difficulty breathing.

Prior to the virus, he was suffering from sequelae of cerebrovascular disease for four years, weakness in the right half of his body, unable to speak, and had high blood pressure.

He died on June 20. The cause of death was recorded as severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, complications of multi-organ failure and septic shock.

The 78th patient, 54 years old, lived in District 1. He tested positive for the virus on June 19 and was transferred to Trưng Vương Hospital for treatment on June 24. He died on June 26.

Prior to the virus, he was suffering from hypertension, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The cause of death was recorded as severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, respiratory failure, multi-organ failure and septic shock. — VNS