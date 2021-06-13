Việt Nam reports 297 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 297 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Sunday, mostly patients already in quarantined areas.
Of those, 95 were in HCM City which included 53 medical staff at HCM City's Tropical Disease Hospital.
Sunday’s other cases were detected in Bắc Giang, 129, 54 in Bắc Ninh, nine in Hà Tĩnh, two in Lạng Sơn, one in Hà Nội, one in Bình Dương Province and one in Phú Thọ Province.
There were also 171 people declared cured from coronavirus nationwide.
No new cases have been reported in the past 14 days in twenty-one provinces, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Ngãi, Đồng Nai, Nghệ An, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Nam, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Nam Định, Hòa Bình, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng, Tây Ninh, Gia Lai, Bạc Liêu, and Điện Biên.
Việt Nam's total number of cases now stands at 10,538. — VNS
