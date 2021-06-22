Việt Nam pledges to continue contributing to UN mission in South Sudan

UN Security Council’s meeting on the situation in South Sudan and the operations of the UNMISS. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh

NEW YORK — Việt Nam will continue to make positive contributions to the United Nations (UN) Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and increase the engagement of female officers in the mission, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representatives of Việt Nam to the UN, has stated.

Speaking at a UN Security Council's discussion on the situation in South Sudan and the operations of the UNMISS on Monday, Quý lauded positive developments in South Sudan as the country prepares for the celebration of 10 years of independence.

He said the international community should recognise the progress and encourage agencies in South Sudan, and called on the government of South Sudan to take effective measures to deal with violence among communities, including solving the roots of the problem through dialogue and trust-building.

The Vietnamese diplomat spoke highly of the role of UNMISS, neighbouring countries and regional organisations in the peace and development process in South Sudan.

He called on the government of South Sudan and relevant parties to work together to implement resolutions of the UNSC on South Sudan, including Resolution 2577 aiming at the removal of the weapons embargo on the country.

Reports at the discussion showed the situation in South Sudan has seen positive developments since the beginning of 2021 with the implementation of a long-term ceasefire agreement and the formation of a transitional parliament. However, they said the implementation of the Peace Agreement 2018 has still remained slow with concern over economic and humanitarian crises in the country.

At the event, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for South Sudan Nicholas Haysom briefed participants on UNMISS efforts to promote the transitional process, protect civilians and give humanitarian support in South Sudan.

Founded in 2011, the UNMISS's mission is to consolidate peace and security and help establish conditions for development in South Sudan, strengthening the capacity of the government to govern effectively and democratically and establish good relations with its neighbours.

Việt Nam joined UN peacekeeping operations and dispatched representatives to the UNMISS in 2014. The country is deploying its third level-2 field hospital in Bentiu, South Sudan. — VNS