Việt Nam, Laos working together to prevail against COVID-19 pandemic: Presidents

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith as the two held talks in Hà Nội yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Laos would closely cooperate to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and continue on the path of sustainable development, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc pledged during their talks on Tuesday.

President Phúc on behalf of the Vietnamese State and people extended congratulations to Thongloun Sisoulith for having been entrusted by the Lao Party and State to hold the Party General Secretary and Presidency of the country.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that his choosing Việt Nam as the first overseas trip after being confirmed as President showcased the Lao Party and State's appreciation towards the great friendship and special solidarity between Laos and Việt Nam, and the visit would contribute to the creation of new impetus to deepen the close, faithful and cooperative relations between the two countries.

President Phúc shared his delight over Laos' domestic and foreign affairs achievements in recent times, expressing his belief that Laos would successfully implement the resolution of the 11th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the five-year socio-economic development plan for the 2021-25 period.

General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith expressed his pleasure to lead a high-level delegation of the Lao Party and State to pay an official friendly visit to Việt Nam, warmly congratulated the successes of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam earlier this year and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-26 term.

The Lao leader was pleased to learn of the achievements that the Vietnamese people had made with regards to nation building and development and international integration, considering it a "mutual victory" and a great source of encouragement for the revolutionary cause in Laos.

The two leaders highly appreciated each country's efforts as well as bilateral cooperation and mutual support in COVID-19 response, affirmed that under any circumstances, Việt Nam and Laos would always promote the long-standing tradition of sharing.

The two countries' presidents vowed to share and help each other overcome the pandemic, pursue socio-economic recovery and continue with sustainable development.

Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith emphasised that the great material and spiritual support from the Party, State and people of Việt Nam had made an important contribution to Laos’ success in disease control.

The Vietnamese President, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Lao Party, State and people, who despite many difficulties had pledged US$300,000 to support Việt Nam in pandemic efforts, another testament to the camaraderie and special friendship between the two countries.

The two sides were pleased to see that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Việt Nam-Laos special relations had continued to flourish, with political relations being continuously consolidated and the two sides making efforts to maintain delegation exchanges and high-level contacts in various forms, especially after the two countries successfully held their respective Party Congress and choosing new leadership.

The two countries are committed to working closely together to push bilateral ties to new heights and effectively implement the cooperation agreements signed during the trip and the orientations set out by two Party leaders during the talks on Monday .

Accordingly, the two sides would continue to carry out the agenda of the 43rd meeting of the inter-governmental committee held in December last year, increase cooperation in security-defence, trade and commerce, investment, agriculture, education and training, as well as cooperation between localities of the two countries.

The two sides would also coordinate to hold activities celebrating the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the diplomatic relations and 45th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2022.

On this occasion, President Phúc and General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith discussed cooperation between the two countries at multilateral forums – especially ASEAN, the Mekong sub-regional mechanisms, and collaboration between the three countries Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

President Phúc congratulated Laos on being elected to the position of Vice President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, demonstrating the rising prestige and position of Laos in the international arena.

General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith invited President Phúc and his spouse to visit Laos at an appropriate time, and Vietnamese leader gladly accepted.

Early Tuesday afternoon, President Phúc presided over the farewell ceremony for General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith at the Presidential Palace, before the Lao leader left Hà Nội, ending his official visit to Việt Nam. — VNS