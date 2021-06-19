Việt Nam confirms 293 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

HÀ NỘI — A total of 293 local COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday in 15 localities, the Ministry of Health announced.
HCM City topped the list of most infections with 135.
With the development of the pandemic in HCM City in recent days, the City People’s Committee on Saturday decided to apply lockdown measures in some areas in Bình Tân District’s An Lạc Ward.
The order will take effect from midnight on June 20 in areas No 2, 3 and 4 in An Lạc Ward to prevent the spread of the virus.
Forty-nine new cases were reported in Bắc Giang, 36 in Bắc Ninh, 30 in Bình Dương, 16 in Nghệ An, six in Đà Nẵng, six in Long An, three in Tiền Giang, three in Hà Tĩnh, two in Hòa Bình, two in Lạng Sơn, two in Đồng Nai, one in Hà Nội, one in Nam Định and one in Lào Cai.
Most of the new cases had close contact with previously confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The ministry also reported 15 imported cases including eight in Ninh Bình, two in Đà Nẵng, one in Thanh Hóa, one in Hà Nam, one in Tây Ninh, one in An Giang and one in Quảng Nam.
They were immediately quarantined on arrival.
A total of 321 patients were also given the all-clear from the disease on Saturday.
As of Saturday, the country's total number of infections stands at 12,900, including 11,213 domestic cases and 1,687 imported cases.
Twenty-one out of 63 provinces and cities in the country have not seen any new cases in the past 14 days.
There have been 9,936 cases since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
On Saturday afternoon, the Centre for Disease Control of Bắc Giang Province also added 178 cases which were detected previously in locked down areas to the national list of COVID-19 cases. — VNS
- Beijing Confirms First New COVID-19 Case in Nearly Two Months
- Orange County Reports 3,445 New COVID-19 Cases, Breaks Hospitalization Record Again
- Coronavirus cases: India records 24,337 new COVID-19 cases, 333 fatalities in last 24 hours
- First time since April, Dharavi reports no new COVID-19 case
- U.S. Reports Another Record-Breaking Day of New COVID-19 Cases
- 1,194 new COVID-19 cases registered across State
- Lockdown over areas in HCM City lifted with no new COVID-19 cases detected
- Ahead of holidays, China ramps up measures to control new Covid-19 cases
- Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
- Delhi sees 758 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since August 16
- 38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry
- Two returnees from Japan and RoK confirmed as new Covid-19 patients
- 481 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam on Thursday
- Woman confirmed as new Covid-19 patient after returning from the US
- Ajay Devgn expresses happiness as Dharavi records zero new Covid-19 cases
- No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
Việt Nam confirms 293 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday have 520 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.