Việt Nam condemns attacks against civilians in Afghanistan

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has condemned attacks targeting civilians and essential infrastructure in Afghanistan at a UN Security Council's virtual meeting on the situation on Tuesday.

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representatives of Việt Nam to the UN, urged all relevant parties to stop the violence, fully respect international humanitarian law, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access for those in need.

The Vietnamese representative commended efforts made by the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and its partners in supporting demining and offering mine risk education.

Quý stressed the need for addressing economic, humanitarian, and food security challenges as well as promoting women and youth engagement in all aspects of society in Afghanistan.

He affirmed Việt Nam’s support of efforts of the UN, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), countries, regional organisations and other international partners in promoting the peace process in Afghanistan.

The event, chaired by Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Estonia and Council President for June, was attended by foreign ministers from Afghanistan, Norway, Ireland, India, and the UK.

Delegates expressed their serious concerns over recent escalating violence and civilian casualties as well as the stalled peace negotiations between the Afghanistan Government and the Taliban.

Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and head of the UNAMA, stated that the UNAMA continues to work to tackle humanitarian challenges, assist the peace negotiation process, and promote development and reconstruction.

Participating council members shared the concerns and called for parties involved to quickly achieve practical results in negotiations.

According to the UNAMA, civilian casualties in Afghanistan increased by 29 percent in the first quarter of 2021, with 573 people killed, 1,210 injured. The nation is also facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with more than 18.4 million people, or more than a third of the population, needing humanitarian assistance. —VNS