Việt Nam calls on WHO to accelerate transfer of COVID-19 vaccine supply and production technology

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has proposed the World Health Organization (WHO) accelerate the transfer of vaccine production technology to Việt Nam to help the country become a regional vaccine production centre.
Đam, who leads the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, had an online meeting yesterday with Dr Takeshi Kasa, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, to discuss vaccine supply, Việt Nam's response to the outbreak and the country's access to vaccines.
Deputy Minister Đam spoke highly of WHO's role in the fight against the pandemic and thanked the organisation for offering assistance to Việt Nam over the past one and a half years since the pandemic broke out.
He said the Vietnamese Government has made efforts to accelerate the implementation of its vaccination strategy to achieve herd immunity soon and resume socio-economic activities as well as ensure public health and social security.
He proposed the WHO promote vaccine delivery under the COVAX Facility and transfer of vaccine production technology to Việt Nam, aiming to help regional countries soon get access to vaccines.
Dr Kasa said he appreciated Việt Nam’s effective COVID-19 response measures, noting that drastic and focused direction from senior leaders along with communications on pandemic prevention and control measures have been effectively implemented with the engagement and strict observation of the entire community.
Việt Nam has become a good example in the region for its response to COVID-19, he said.
He spoke highly of Việt Nam's precise and effective approach to vaccines. Việt Nam has made stable investments in pandemic prevention and control, especially attracting the participation of the private sector and promoting public-private partnerships (PPPs) for technology transfer and vaccine production.
In the context of the pandemic, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific recommended countries not to loosen preventive and control measures even if the majority of the population have been vaccinated.
He pledged to continue to support and stand with Việt Nam in responding to the pandemic.
The representative said he would accelerate the transfer of vaccine supplies under the COVAX mechanism and vaccine production technology to Việt Nam.
The two sides agreed to strengthen co-operation and exchange policies and safety regulations on vaccination to maximise the role of the WHO in supporting countries in combating the pandemic.
The WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific thanked the Vietnamese Government for donating US$500,000 to the COVAX mechanism and successfully treating a WHO expert who contracted COVID-19. — VNS
- Status supports Matrix: ICO gains used to back non-blockchain decentralisation technology
- Calls for a tax on meat. Does farming correspondent Rog Wood agree?
- Pakistan’s development by-product of China’s global integration
- Blockchain 2.0: Exchanging value in the physical and digital world, continuously and simultaneously
- ‘Business-friendly’ Budget is welcomed small firms
- Agriculture exhibition to start on Feb 10 in Larkana
- Budget 2017 speech in full: Text and video of Philip Hammond's fiscal announcements on tax, the NHS and housing as it happened
- Blockchain and smart contracts: Pioneers of the energy frontier
- Hartlepool-based electronics firm looks set to be taken over
- Innovation transforms rural healthcare in Scotland
- Can we live in a world without fossil fuels?
- Swedish tech trendspotting: predictions for 2018
Việt Nam calls on WHO to accelerate transfer of COVID-19 vaccine supply and production technology have 566 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.