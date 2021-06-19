Uzbekistan brings best players to Vietnam

PANO – The Uzbekistan team will take on Vietnam in the second-leg game of the Asian Cup 2015's qualifiers at My Dinh Stadium on November 15th.

Accordingly, the team's Head Coach Kasimov Mirdjalol brought the same line-up that defeated Vietnam with a score of 3-1 in the Uzbekistan's capital city of Tashkent.

On November 13th, the team arrived in Hanoi and had a short training session at My Dinh Stadium the same day.

At present, Uzbekistan ranks fourth in Group E with 4 points, followed by Hong Kong and Vietnam. UAE is topping the group.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is penniless after three matches of the Asian Cup 2015's qualifying round.

Though there is little chance for Vietnam to advance the next round, the team is determined to do its utmost against Uzbekistan and offer its fans an attractive game, said the Vietnam squad's Head Coach Nguyen Van Sy.

Translated by Pham Huy