Two women die of Covid-19

The Saigon Times

A Covid-19 patient is under treatment. Two more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – Vietnam's Covid-19 deaths have risen to 61, as two female patients with underlying health conditions were confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health on June 14.

One of the deceased was an 87-year-old resident of Bac Ninh Province and the mother of another Covid-19 patient, the local media reported.

She suffered from high blood pressure, heart failure and Parkinson’s and had a heart attack in 2017.

The woman tested positive for the coronavirus on June 4 and received treatment at the Bac Ninh General Hospital's intensive care unit.

Three days later, she was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases due to her worsening health condition. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by Covid-19, high blood pressure, heart failure and Parkinson’s.

She was intubated, put on a ventilator and received dialysis and intensive care.

As her infection worsened rapidly, coupled with her serious underlying illnesses and poor health, she responded poorly to the treatment and died on June 13.

The other deceased was a 60-year-old woman in Hanoi. She had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November 2019 which was brought under control. But the cancer returned in April this year, so she underwent chemotherapy again at the Tan Trieu Campus of K Hospital.

On May 19, she tested positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. However, her condition worsened and she died on June 13 of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, septic shock and an invasive fungal infection.

Thus, in the latest Covid-19 wave, which began on April 27, Vietnam has recorded 26 Covid-19 deaths.

