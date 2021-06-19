Two severely ill patients die of COVID-19 complications

The facility in Đông Anh, Hà Nội of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

HÀ NỘI – Two more people have died of COVID-19 complications in Việt Nam, a woman aged 90 and a 67-year-old man.

Their deaths were announced Saturday afternoon and take the total number of fatalities to 64.

The woman lived in Bắc Giang Province and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12.

After developing a severe cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Bắc Giang Mental Hospital.

Despite treatment, her condition worsened and she died on June 18. Her cause of death has been recorded as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, progressive respiratory failure, septic shock, multi-organ failure in a patient with a history of hypertension, diabetes and gangrene.

Earlier on Saturday another patient, a man from Hà Trung, Thanh Hóa Province, also died as a result of COVID complications.

He was being treated at Tân Triều branch of the K Cancer Hospital for lung cancer and tested positive for coronavirus on May 15.

The patient was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases but responded poorly to medication and was placed on a mechanical ventilator to help him breathe on May 31.

Despite extensive treatment, the damage to his lungs was too severe and he died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His cause of death has been recorded as SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia, septic shock and invasive candidiasis, in patients with stage IV left bronchial cancer. The cancer had also spread to his bones. VNS