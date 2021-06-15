Two north-south trains to resume operations

A passenger train is parked at a station. The operations of the SE3/SE4 trains on the Hanoi-HCMC route will resume on June 17 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The operations of the SE3/SE4 trains on the Hanoi-HCMC route will resume on June 17, according to a representative of the Hanoi Railway Transport JSC.

The SE3 will depart from Hanoi station at 19:15 everyday, then stop at the stations in Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi, Hue, Danang, Dieu Tri and Nha Trang before arriving at the Saigon station at 9:12 after almost 38 hours.

On the Saigon-Hanoi route, the SE4 will leave Saigon station at 19:25 daily, stop over at the stations mentioned above and arrive at the Hanoi station at 8:30, after over 37 hours.

Earlier, the local railway sector decided to suspend the operations of the SE3/SE4 from June 1 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the resumption, the sector will operate the SE3/SE4 and SE7/SE8 trains on the north-south rail route everyday.

A representative of the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) said that the sector will strictly practice anti-virus measures when it offers its services, including using no more than 50% of each train's seats, disinfecting carriages and equipping its trains and stations with an adequate amount of disinfectants.

The VNR representative noted that passengers need to update Covid-19-related information posted on the websites of the localities' health authorities before booking train tickets.

Further, passengers are required to make health declarations before getting on board and wear masks during the trip.

