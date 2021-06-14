Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Việt Nam on Monday afternoon

Two COVID-19 patients with underlying health conditions who were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases died on Sunday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI Health authorities on Monday afternoon reported two deaths relating to COVID-19 – two female patients with critical underlying health conditions.

The country’s 60th death was Patient No 8,512 in Bắc Ninh Province. The 87-year-old woman tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 4 and received treatment at Bắc Ninh Province General Hospital's Intensive Care Department for high blood pressure, heart failure and Parkinson’s disease.

She was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on June 7 because of her worsening health condition. She required endotracheal intubation, ventilator, dialysis and intensive care.

Due to the rapid progression of her infection plus her serious underlying medical conditions and poor health, the patient responded very poorly to treatment. She reportedly died on Sunday.

The 61st death was patient No 4,731 in Hà Nội's Đống Đa District. The 60-year-old woman suffered from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since 2019. She received treatment at National Cancer Hospital’s Tân Triều Facility since April 2021.

After she was tested for SARS-CoV-2 on May 19, she was transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Since May 31, she needed endotracheal intubation because of lung damage. She died on Sunday with cause of death registered as septic shock, pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 and invasive Aspergillus infection. VNS