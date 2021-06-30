Tree planting – for a green Vietnam program launch

The program aims to raise awareness of union members, youth and people about the role of forests, forest protection, water resources protection, environmental protection issues and response to climate change. It is also expected to contribute to the restoration of watershed forests, development of trees, protection of the biosphere, protection, and regeneration of water sources.

The program targets the planting and taking care of one million trees in watershed forests in areas often affected by natural disasters, storms, floods, landslides in the 2021 – 2025 period. Activities will be organised to disseminate and raise awareness of union members and youth about the role and importance of watershed forests, such as the deployment of the green commitment campaign, launching a “million trees” photo contest and “million trees – for a green Vietnam” running event.

At the end of the program, the Organizing Board will conduct some events including visiting and learning about watershed forest ecosystem, animals and plants in the nature reserve.

Bui Quang Huy, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Vietnam Student Association, said this is a meaningful program.

It does not only create conditions for Vietnamese youth to contribute to restoring watershed forests, developing trees, protecting the environment, and responding to climate change, but also helps popularize and improve the awareness and sense of responsibility of union members and youth about the role and importance of trees and forests, as well as the urgency of planting and protecting forests and protecting natural resources, he said.

Huy asked the youth unions at all levels to actively disseminate the message of the program, focusing on the role of trees and forests on the living environment, negative impacts on the environment, and the urgency to plant, care for and protect the earth’s "green lungs."

It is necessary to call on union members and young people to register for "Green Commitment" and implement "Green Actions"; participate and spread information about the million green tree photo contest and continue to effectively implement the planting and care of trees in their locality, he said.

