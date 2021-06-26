Transport ministry rejects 11 airport construction proposals

Aeroplanes at Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has rejected proposals from 11 cities and provinces to build their own airports by 2050, citing a lack of necessity for such airports and feasibility.

The 11 localities had proposed to build their own airports as part of the ministry's process of building the master plan on national airport system development in 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

The provinces of Bắc Giang, Bắc Kạn, Đắk Nông, Ninh Bình, Hà Giang, Hòa Bình, Bình Phước, Kon Tum, Hà Tĩnh, Trà Vinh and Ninh Thuận all saw their proposals shot down.

Under the master plan, there will be 28 airports in the entire country, with 14 international and 14 domestic airports.

By 2050, the ministry plans to add just one more airport in the northern province of Cao Bằng, bringing the total number to 29.

The ministry said there were six key criteria for airport construction.

They included the future forecast demand for passenger volume, its role in promoting socio-economic development, ensuring national defence and security, emergency relief, natural conditions and access to a city centre. Of these, the demand for passenger volume and natural conditions were the most important criteria.

"These 11 cities and provinces didn't meet the criteria to build new airports," it said.

It added that it has proposed the Government consider the building airports on some islands such as Lý Sơn and Phú Quý.

The master plan will be submitted to the Government for approval soon.

Currently, Việt Nam has 22 airports operating nationwide, with the nine international airports Nội Bài, Vân Đồn, Cát Bi, Phú Bài, Đà Nẵng, Cam Ranh, Tân Sơn Nhất, Cần Thơ and Phú Quốc and 13 domestic airports, namely Điện Biên, Thọ Xuân, Vinh, Đồng Hới, Chu Lai, Phù Cát, Tuy Hòa, Pleiku, Buôn Ma Thuột, Liên Khương, Cà Mau, Rạch Giá and Côn Đảo. — VNS