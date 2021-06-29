Total of 372 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

Residents in Tam Quan Bắc Ward, Hoài Nhơn Township, Bình Định Province, are tested for COVID-19. VNA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 372 COVID-19 infections were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total cases to 16,413 so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

Eleven of them are imported cases who were quarantined after entering Việt Nam in Tây Ninh, Kiên Giang, An Giang and Khánh Hòa provinces. The remaining 361 cases are domestic.

HCM City topped the list of most infections with 155, followed by Bắc Giang Province (27 cases) Bình Dương Province (24 cases), Đồng Tháp Province (22 cases), Tiền Giang Province (22 cases), Quảng Ngãi Province (21), and Phú Yên Province (20 cases).

Infection cases were also recorded in Hưng Yên, Nghệ An, Long An, Hà Tĩnh, Bắc Ninh, Đồng Nai, Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn, Trà Vinh, Bình Thuận and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Thirteen localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Thái Nguyên, Bạc Liêu, Điện Biên, Vĩnh Phúc, Hải Dương and Phú Thọ.

A total of 245 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday.

There have been 13,054 cases since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 78 lives in Việt Nam so far. — VNS